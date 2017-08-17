Cadillac today: Not your Grandpa's land yacht

(Photo: DBJ)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - If Grandpa were alive today, he’d have a hard time understanding the current Cadillac brand.

Back in his day, Cadillac represented luxury; long cars, giant hoods, (and if he were old enough), gigantic tail fins. And he liked it!

I’m sure Grandpa wouldn’t understand why General Motors' (NYSE: GM) Cadillac brand is trying to make it in the sport utility vehicle market, as well as with low-end offerings for younger buyers.

“Where’s the Eldorado? Where’s the Fleetwood?” Grandpa would exclaim.

