Cannabist editor talks about his unique role

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Wind makes for wacky Christmas weather
-
14-year-old shot in Jefferson County
-
Broomfield 'Christmas House' being sold
-
Family sues Swedish Medical over death of son
-
Coroner rules deaths murder-suicide
-
Decorations meant to inspire community
-
Sunday overnight forecast
-
A perfect vision of running
-
Last-minute travelers reunite with families
-
Harpist entertains at Boulder hardware store
More Stories
-
WATCH LIVE: 'Eagle cam' streaming SW Florida bald…Dec 26, 2016, 9:19 p.m.
-
Suspect wanted in deadly Arapahoe County shootingDec 31, 2016, 9:10 a.m.
-
9 things to do in Colorado for New Year's EveDec 28, 2016, 1:07 p.m.