Capitol Hill group's director exits; Denver's People's Fair to be outsourced

A music venue at People's Fair in Civic Center Park. (Photo: JEFFREY BEALL VIA WIKIMEDIA)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The executive director of Capitol Hill United Neighborhoods Inc. (CHUN) -- the nonprofit group that has organized the annual People's Fair at Denver's Civic Center Park for 45 years -- is leaving the nonprofit group.

Roger Armstrong's departure after a decade as CHUN's top paid executive comes following the group's decision last year to hand over production of its annual downtown springtime festival to a for-profit company, Westword reports.

The fair -- which draws as many as 200,000 people each year -- is now being staged by Denver-based Team Player Productions Inc., a professional events organizer, which has taken on the cost of production.

Other Team Player-staged events include Taste of Fort Collins, the Breckenridge Wine Classic, and the Divide Music Festival in Winter Park.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2jfMs4C

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal