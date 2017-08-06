Capitol Peak in Pitkin County, Colorado (Photo: Google Maps)

A hiker died Sunday morning after falling off Capitol Peak's Knife Edge, which is a very narrow portion of the mountain, deputies say.

The hiker was with a group of others who reportedly saw their friend fall down the ledge's east side.

A rescue operation was started by a deputy with the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office with members of the Mountain Rescue Aspen (MRA) at the C.B. Cameron Rescue Center - to no avail.

The all-volunteer MRA were sent into the field on foot and were inserted by a Flight for Life helicopter from Summit County. The team found the hiker and found the injuries to be too severe, the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office says.

Because of the precarious area where the man fell, as well as the poor weather conditions, rescuers decided a recovery mission would be impossible. They hope to return Wednesday.

--

Knife Edge is a well-known crossing spot on the notoriously difficult-to-climb Capitol Peak. There have been others who've lost their lives trying to cross it.

© 2017 KUSA-TV