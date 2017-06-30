2 women involved in deadly shootout with police

Friday morning Officer-Involved Shooting started in Littleton and ended in Denver near Santa Fe and Mississippi.

DENVER - A woman was killed and another was injured after they were involved in an early Friday morning shootout with police that all started with a carjacking.

The two women and two men were believed to have stolen the car in Littleton. This was reported just before midnight Thursday, according to Denver Police.

A few minutes later, Littleton officers spotted the stolen vehicle on South Santa Fe Drive near Arapahoe Community College, and initiated a pursuit after the driver ignored their attempt to initiate a traffic stop.

This pursuit went down Santa Fe from Littleton to Englewood – prompting officers in that city to get involved as well.

Littleton officers initiated a PIT maneuver near Florida Avenue, but the two women inside the suspect vehicle drove away.

This led to another PIT maneuver near West Louisiana Avenue and Bannock Street, which was successful at stopping the car.

Investigators say sometime after the car stopped, officers fired their weapons. Police say it’s under investigation whether or not the suspects shot back.

One of the women inside the car died on the scene, and the other was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Neither of these suspects have been identified.

Police don’t know where the two men involved in the initial carjacking are believed to have gone.

Additional details about the incident were not released. The shooting remains under investigation.

