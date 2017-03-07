Casey Anthony breaks her silence about her daughter's death

Casey Anthony, the Florida woman at the center of a 2011 murder case involving her daughter, spoke about the case and her daughter’s death for the first time in an interview with the Associated Press.

“I’m still not even certain as I stand here today about what happened,” Anthony told the AP.

Anthony was accused of killing her daughter Caylee Anthony in June 2008. Caylee's body was found months later in the woods near the Anthony home, but authorities were unable to determine a cause of death. The prosecution team said Anthony dumped Caylee's body there and tried to resume her normal life.

The AP reported that the interview with Anthony was “revealing, bizarre and often contradictory, and … ultimately raised more questions than answers about the case.”

In the interview, Anthony acknowledged the frenzy surrounding her case led many to view her negatively.

“Based off of what was in the media, I understand the reasons people feel about me,” Anthony said. “I understand why people have the opinions that they do.”

In 2011, a jury acquitted Anthony of murdering her two-year-old child. Instead, the jury convicted her of four misdemeanor counts of lying to police.

Anthony admitted to the AP that she lied to police about a slew of things, including her employment, leaving her child with a babysitter, and about receiving a call from Caylee before she went missing.

“Even if I would’ve told them everything that I told to the psychologist, I hate to say this, but I firmly believe I would have been in the same place,” she told AP. “Because cops believe other cops. Cops tend to victimize the victims. I understand now … I see why I was treated the way I was even had I been completely truthful.”

The AP asked Anthony about the theory presented by lead defense attorney Jose Baez, who suggested that Caylee drowned and her death was covered up.

“Everyone has their theories; I don’t know. As I stand here today I can’t tell you one way or another,” she said. “The last time I saw my daughter I believed she was alive and was going to be OK, and that’s what was told to me.”

And there are no shortage of theories surrounding Caylee’s death. Last week, the retired Florida judge who presided over the Anthony trial told WFTV that he believes Anthony accidentally killed her daughter with chloroform. During the trial, evidence was presented that showed Anthony researched using chloroform, which was once used as an inhaled anesthetic during surgery.

“The most logical thing that occurred, in my eyesight, based on everything I know about the case, was that (Anthony) did not intentionally kill her daughter,” Perry told WFTV. “I think based upon the evidence, the most logical thing that happened was that she tried to knock her daughter out by the use of chloroform and gave her too much chloroform, which caused her daughter to die.”

Anthony, who currently lives at the house of a private investigator who worked on her case, told AP she is currently helping him with some investigative work.

And despite the fact she can hardly go anywhere without news of her presence spreading, she told the AP she's happy.

“I don’t give a sh** about what anyone thinks about me, I never will,” she told AP. “I’m OK with myself; I sleep pretty good at night.”

