CDOT moving forward with plans for I-25 projects

Vehicles travel on Interstate 25 in Northern Colorado. (Photo: Austin Humphreys/The Coloradoan)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - For many commuters across the state, sitting in stalled traffic on Interstate 25 has become an almost daily ritual.

And with the Colorado Department of Transportation facing another year of funding shortfalls, solutions have been hard to come by. As the Colorado Legislature convened last week, leaders of both major parties spoke in favor of making transportation improvements a bigger priority, offering a glimmer of hope to people who have been waiting for more action on infrastructure projects.

The push comes as CDOT revealed it was expediting the planning process on an I-25 expansion project between Denver and Colorado Springs.

This means the department is moving forward with some of the necessary steps that would come with adding a third lane to the interstate between C-470 and Woodmen Road. That project could see the start of construction as soon as 2019 if it gets funding, but so far CDOT does not have the money to make that happen, spokeswoman Amy Ford said.

Read more at the Fort Collins Coloradoan: http://noconow.co/2ixxY0S

© 2017 Fort Collins Coloradoan