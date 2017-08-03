CDOT preparing for solar eclipse

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
Missing 82-year-old man's body found inside an elevatorAug. 3, 2017, 10:22 p.m.
-
Boulder County chicken lays tiny, tiny eggAug. 3, 2017, 10:43 p.m.
-
CDOT prepares for massive traffic during eclipseAug. 3, 2017, 10:31 p.m.