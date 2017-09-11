Centennial pizza restaurant hosts fundraiser for cancer research

Big Bill's New York Pizza's annual fundraiser has had notable attendees in the past including former Broncos coach Gary Kubiak and Nuggets' mascot Rocky. (Photo: Big Bill's NY Pizza)

CENTENNIAL - A Centennial pizza restaurant is honoring those lost on September 11, 2001 by hosting an annual fundraiser for cancer research.

Big Bill's New York Pizza is hosting it's annual "9/11 Day of Giving."

Big Bill Ficke, owner of Big Bill's New York Pizza, says on Monday, September 11, every penny donated will be used to help cancer patients and their families and aid in cancer research.

Ficke and his son Dan started the JoAnn B. Ficke Cancer Foundation in 2009 in honor of their late wife and mother who passed away in 2007.

Since 2009, the fundraiser has raised $960,000.

Big Bill's New York Pizza is located at County Line and Holly in Centennial.

If you can't make it in today and want to contribute, you can donate online at http://bigbillsnypizza.com.

