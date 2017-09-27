CenturyLink eyes partnerships for rural broadband and rolls out price-for-life

CenturyLink file image (Photo: KUSA)

As CenturyLink rolls out new ‘price for life’ services and invests in its network to improve internet speed to nearly 700,000 people in Colorado, it’s also trying a new approach to bringing broadband to areas that lack it — public-private partnerships with local communities.

The Monroe, Louisiana-based telecom (Nasdaq: CTL) has been negotiating partnerships with some Western slope communities and at least one on the northern Front Range to expand its fiber-optic network into areas it previously considered uneconomical to do so.

Guy Gunther, the CenturyLink vice president who runs the company’s Colorado residential services, said he hopes to reach a partnership agreement with its first city by the end of this year.

“Where we are right now is that city councils are going back to their constituents to see if this is how they want to go,” Gunther said. “It could serve as a good model to bring up these areas.”

Gunther did not identify the cities with which CenturyLink is negotiating.

The approach resembles one used in Centennial by Mississippi-based Ting Inc. in partnership with the south-metro area suburb's municipal government.

The company has been polling Centennial neighborhoods to find where the strongest demand for services exists, with the aim of announcing this fall where it will build high-speed lines to homes.

