CEO of chamber serving north metro Denver resigns

Angela Habben is retiring as CEO of Metro North Chamber of Commerce effective July 7, 2017 (Photo courtesy: Metro North Chamber of Commerce)

Angela Habben, president and CEO of the Metro North Chamber of Commerce, will resign effective July 7, the chamber announced today.

The Metro North Chamber represents more than 1,000 businesses in Arvada, Aurora, Brighton, Broomfield, Commerce City, Dacono, Erie, Federal Heights, Firestone, Frederick, Northglenn, Thornton and Westminster.

Habben joined the chamber as president and CEO on Sept. 29, 2014.

Steve Arnold, the chamber's communications manager, will serve as interim president and CEO until the organization names a replacement.

