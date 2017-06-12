Check out this huge hail in northern Colorado

KUSA - The National Weather Service issued a warning Monday afternoon that four inch hail could pelt parts of northern Colorado and Wyoming.

This gave some of our viewers a bit of a pause: four-inch hail?! That’s huge!

While we haven’t seen photos of hail that big quite yet, we have seen almost baseball-sized hail – and some golfball sized pieces of hail too.

Here’s a look at some of the biggest hail photos we’ve seen so far.

