An Antonov cargo jet at Denver International Airport on Friday, September 15, 2017. (Photo: Denver International Airport Twitter)

DENVER - Check it out!

A huge Antonov cargo jet was at Denver International Airport on Friday, seen in photos on the airport's social media.

Antonov is a Ukrainian aircraft company.

If the plane looks familiar, an Antonov cargo plane was featured in the 2013 movie "Fast & Furious 6."

Do you know that #An124 was shot in the film #Fast&Furious 6?In movie,the plane run on the longest runway and became weaker than usual cars😆 pic.twitter.com/RyaLMPn7hT — Antonov Company 🇺🇦 (@AntonovCompany) September 14, 2017

