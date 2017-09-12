Denver Museum of Nature & Science's Chief Fossil Preparator dies

(Photo: Richard Wicker, DMNS, Use with pewrmission Denver Museum of Nature & Science)

DENVER - Denver Museum of Nature & Science is mourning the loss of a colleague and friend.

Mike Getty, Chief Fossil Preparator of the Denver Museum of Nature & Science, unexpectedly died Monday, according to a museum statement.

Getty was working on the museum's excavation of a triceratops in Thornton.

The Denver Museum of Nature and Science says due to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, they are unable to comment on the details of Getty's death, but that there "were no construction-related safety incidents or accidents" related to his death.

The museum says they will be working with Saunders Construction and the City of Thornton to plan the future of the triceratops fossil excavation.

