Chili's iconic jingle is back, baby back, baby back

Chili's is bringing back its iconic jingle to reflect its new "less is more" menu. (Photo: Chili's)

KUSA - The iconic jingle introduced to the world 31 years ago is back.

Chili's is reviving its "baby back, baby back ribs" jingle to reflect its new "less is more" menu, the company announced Wednesday.

"I want my baby back, baby back, baby back, I want by baby back, baby back, baby back… Chiliii's baby back ribs...."

Those words received the "Most Likely to Get Stuck in Your Head" award from Ad Age in 2004.

"Chili's is Back, Baby," says parent company Brinker International in a news release. The restaurant chain says it is focusing on one thing only: quality burgers, ribs and fajitas.

"We admit that as a brand, we lost our way a bit and needed to take a step back to successfully move forward, which for us, included going back to our roots and revisiting our iconic jingle that was once on everyone's lips," said Steve Provost, chief marketing and innovation officer of Chili's.

"But we didn't just want to revive the original jingle, we wanted to break out of the casual dining 'sea-of-sameness' rut and let our Guests know that Chili's Is Back, Baby and better at what we've always done best – serving quality burgers, ribs and fajitas, washed down with a cold margarita."

Here is a look at one of Chili's new commercials revealed Wednesday:

And if you want to have the classic jingle stuck in your head all day, here is this:

