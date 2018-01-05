'Chopping cilantro' video on Twitter becomes viral sensation

Who knew cilantro could go viral?

A video posted on Twitter of a man chopping the herb has done just that.

Twitter user Rebecca Castañeda shared the video with the internet as a response to an earlier post to her Snapchat account.

"So many people messaged me on Snapchat on how satisfying this video was. Twitter, I’m gifting you the video of Rogelio chopping cilantro," Castañeda writes.

The 2-minute long video has been watched almost 3.5 million times since being posted January 3rd.

View the video below:

So many people messaged me on Snapchat on how satisfying this video was. Twitter, I’m gifting you the video of Rogelio chopping cilantro. pic.twitter.com/tvY5m5ffU7 — Rebecca Castañeda (@atomic_era) January 4, 2018

