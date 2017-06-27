Citizens Review Board: Error in decision that Keith Scott shooting was justified

Sept. 20, 2016 - Keith Scott, 43, was shot by an African American Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer in the parking lot of an apartment complex. Police say Scott had a gun and wouldn't drop his weapon. Officer Brentley Vinson was not charged.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte's Citizens Review Board has sided with the family of Keith Scott in their appeal of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police's findings that the shooting of Keith Scott was justified.

The Citizens Review Board voted 8-2 that there was significant error in the decision that Scott's shooting death was justified.

Julian Wright, the attorney for Citizens Review Board, said the review board's power is only to make a recommendation.

"What the Citizens Review Board is empowered to do is write a recommendation to the chief and say essentially to the chief, 'We believe your determination that this shooting was justified is not correct,'" Wright said.

NBC Charlotte's crew on the scene reports that the review board will conduct a fact-finding hearing August 8 at 9 a.m. to fully determine if the shooting was justified.

"It will look a lot like a trial," Wright said.

After the ruling, the City of Charlotte released the following statement:

The work of the Citizens Review Board is crucial in ensuring transparency, fairness and accountability. The City of Charlotte respects today’s decision by the Citizens Review Board and thanks the members of the board for their service.

