BOULDER - A man fell to his death from the first Flatiron Thursday afternoon.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office said the man fell just after 1 p.m.

The Boulder County coroner's office identified the victim as 31-year-old Erik Kleiber, from Boulder.

A 17-year-old also died after falling from the first Flatiron last August.

