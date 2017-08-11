Coloradan hiker falls to his death on California 14er

KUSA - Those who knew Tom Zajicek said he put his all into everything he did. Especially his great love - climbing.

The man from Durango died last Sunday - one week before his 67th birthday. He was climbing down Starlight Peak in California's Sierra Mountains.

His rope detached from the rock and he fell. His climbing partner survived thanks to her rope catching part of the rock.

She hung for more than a day before she was rescued. Tom's co-workers at Backcountry Experience where he worked in Durango.

His friends said he'd been climbing his entire life and that he was very passionate about his work. He was also a humble man.

Tom's friends said the only thing he loved more than the outdoors--were his two children.

© 2017 KUSA-TV