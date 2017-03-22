Coloradans in London during attacks

Courtesy: NBC video

KUSA - Several Coloradans were in London during the attacks on Wednesday.

The University of Denver says three students are studying abroad in London – they have all been accounted for.

University of Colorado has 15 students on education abroad programs in London this semester and all have been accounted for and are safe.

Anna Blakney, a woman from Colorado who is living and working in London spoke to 9NEWS on Wednesday afternoon. She says she thinks everybody is just a little bit taken aback by the attacks.

“You know, I think London is a very diverse city and people here are very international, and so I think this will truly be a test of if people can stand together and come together as a community as opposed to feeling unsafe or something like that.”

Blakney says after the attack, she contacted her family to tell them she was safe. She says it was very chaotic and people were just trying to figure out what was going on.

