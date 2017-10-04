Coloradans participate in 'Walk to School Day'

More than 5,200 events around the country are celebrating the benefits of walking and biking to school. (Photo: THIERRY ZOCCOLAN, This content is subject to copyright.)

KUSA - Tighten your laces, it's Walk to School Day!

Schools across Colorado, the United States and the world are participating in "Walk to School Day" on Wednesday.

Organizers say the idea is simple: on Walk to School Day parents, teachers and neighbors walk to school with their children. The day helps promote friendly and safe communities, encourages healthy habits and renews community spirit with friends, family and classmates.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) encourages schools to participate in the annual event that takes place the first Wednesday in October on the same day as International Walk to School Day.

More than 5,200 events around the country are held on Walk to School Day including 197 schools in Colorado that have registered for the celebration.

CDOT reminds parents and teachers to start planning for "Bike to School Day" which will be held on May 9, 2018. Educators can request posters, stickers, bookmarks and more to promote their events here.

