Colorado Attorney General says marijuana businesses should carry on as usual

Cynthia Coffman

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The investment marijuana business owners have made into their businesses could be their best defense under potential changes in marijuana enforcement, the Colorado Attorney General says.

Today, U.S. Attorney Jeff Sessions issued a memo that rescinds previous Department of Justice guidance on marijuana enforcement -- which mainly directed enforcement at criminal enterprises.

But, in his one-page memo, Sessions said that federal law prohibits the possession and sale of marijuana.

"Given the Department's well-established general principles, previous nationwide guidance specific to marijuana enforcement is unnecessary and is rescinded, effective immediately," Sessions said.

Read more about the pot business and what it should do at the Denver Business Journal.

© 2018 KUSA-TV