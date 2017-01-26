A clean view of the Boulder Flatirons as seen from Coot Lake in Boulder County. (Photo: GERARDOBRUCKER)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Colorado Attorney General Cynthia Coffman has sent a letter to Boulder County commissioners insisting that either they lift the county's moratorium on oil and gas development, or she will be forced to take "appropriate legal action."

"The Colorado Supreme Court has made clear that local governments do not have the authority to ban oil and gas development," Coffman said regarding the letter. "Boulder County’s continued moratorium on new oil and gas development is a clear violation of state law, and as Colorado's chief law-enforcement official, I cannot turn a blind eye."

Boulder County commissioners voted in December to extend the county's moratorium on processing oil and gas permit applications through May 1 — the latest of several changes to the expiration date. The ban has been in place since February 2012.

Commissioners said in November in an earlier vote on changing the expiration date that Boulder County staff members needed time to look at issues related to financial statements and bonding; additional environmental testing of air, water and soil; requirements addressing how produced water and other waste will be managed; how landowners might be affected by drilling; and leak detection technology.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2jCDL1B

(© 2017 American City Business Journals)