Colorado-based national ski association's pick as chief has turned down job

Parker Riehle, head of the Vermont Ski Areas Association, was named the new head of the National Ski Areas Association of Lakewood last month. This week, he said he can't leave Vermont and isn't coming to Colorado. (Photo: Vermont Ski Areas Association)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The man chosen to replace Michael Berry as head of the National Ski Areas Association (NSAA) has turned down the job.

Last month, the Lakewood group announced that Parker Riehle, head of the Vermont Ski Areas Association, had taken the job and was going to start on Jan. 1, 2018.

But this week, Riehle changed his mind.

“After a great deal of deliberation … I have decided that I unfortunately need to decline the recent appointment to be the president & CEO of NSAA due to personal reasons that preclude our ability to leave Vermont and the New England area,” Riehle said in a statement released to NSAA members this week and reported in the Denver Post.

