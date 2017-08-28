Colorado biotech to restart operations at Louisville facility

GlobeImmue said it's restarting manufacturing activities at its Louisville facility. (Photo: GLOBEIMMUNE, DBJ)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A Colorado biotech, which recently sold a majority of itself to a California company, said it's restarting manufacturing activities at its Louisville facility.

In March it was announced that GlobeImmune Inc. (OTC Bulletin Board: GBIM) sold a majority of its shares to NantCell Inc. of Culver City, California, for more than $2 million.

On Monday, GlobeImmune said that because of the deal, NantCell is starting clinical trials for some of GlobeImmune's drugs, including those targeting various types of cancer.

"In preparation for clinical trials of these products, the company has re-started manufacturing activities at its Louisville Colorado facility," GlobeImmune said.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2vxyjDe

© 2017 KUSA-TV