Colorado diagnostics technology company raises $200 million round

A SomaLogic website screenshot. SOMALOGIC

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A Boulder company making medical diagnostics technology closed a $200 million funding round that will help it expand its gene-examining system into new markets.

SomaLogic on Thursday morning announced the financing, which was led by Chinese company iCarbonX and included funding from Nan Fung Life Sciences and Madryn Asset Management.

The funding total includes a $161 million equity investment ICarbonX that SomaLogic reported last summer.

SomaLogic makes diagnostic technology that examines 5,000 body proteins from a single sample to identify a person’s genetic predispositions for more than 50 diseases and medical conditions.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal.

Copyright 2017 DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL