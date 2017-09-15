Colorado employers add 4,400 payroll jobs; unemployment stays near record low

Colorado employers added 4,400 non-farm jobs to their payrolls in August. (Photo: Joe Raedle, 2012 Getty Images)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Colorado employers added 4,400 non-farm jobs to their payrolls in August, ahead of the average pace for the last 12 months, and the state's unemployment rate remained unchanged at the near-record-low level of 2.4 percent.

That's according to the latest monthly report on the state's jobs picture from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, released today.

The monthly gain of 4,400 non-farm payroll jobs exceeded the state's 12-month average gain of 3,817 jobs, according to CDLE data.

The statewide jobless estimate also stood at 2.4 percent in July following three straight months -- April through June -- at 2.3 percent, a four-decade low dating back to when state record keeping began in 1976.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal:

