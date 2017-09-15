Colorado energy regulators issue order on Xcel-Boulder breakup

The Pearl Street Mall in Boulder, Colorado (Photo: Mark Harden, Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The Colorado Public Utilities Commission on Thursday issued its 90-page written decision outlining the next steps Boulder needs to take in its years-long effort to divorce the city from Xcel Energy Inc.

The written decision lays out the “path forward” the PUC’s three commissions discussed following days of hearings in August. The commissioners granted some things that Boulder wanted, denied others and set conditions on other elements.

While the commissioners were careful to give Boulder a path to follow, it’s not clear how wide that path will prove to be.

The PUC said the decision to grant a portion of the city’s request — with conditions — rested on the state agency’s two “primary considerations.”

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2h7KikU

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal