Colorado GOP votes down attempt to close primary

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
9 keys to Broncos beating the BillsSep 23, 2017, 9:07 a.m.
-
U.S. Men's Arena Soccer team takes on Mexico in DenverSep 22, 2017, 4:20 p.m.
-
University won't use new evidence standard in sex assaultsSep 23, 2017, 12:15 p.m.