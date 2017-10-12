Colorado investigations company to join in 3-way merger to form government IT-services business

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - KeyPoint Government Solutions, a Colorado investigative-services company, is joining in a three-way merger with the U.S. public-sector business of DXC Technology Co. and Vencore Holding Corp. to form a publicly traded, top-five IT services provider to the U.S. government.

The board of Tysons, Virginia-based IT services behemoth DXC (NYSE: DXC) has unanimously backed the merger plan.

Loveland-based KeyPoint and Chantilly, Virginia-based Vencore are both owned by New York-based Veritas Capital.

KeyPoint describes itself as "a leading provider of investigative and risk mitigation services to government organizations, including the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, Customs and Border Protection and Department of Homeland Security." Eric Hess is its president and CEO.

