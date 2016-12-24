Colorado kid cancer-free just in time for Christmas

Parker Hobbs shows off the pile of pill bottles acquired during years of cancer treatments at his home in Wellington Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016. The 10-year-old had his last treatment for leukemia this week. (Photo: (Photo: Austin Humphreys/The Coloradoan))

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - WELLINGTON — It took more than three years for Parker Hobbs to get his 3,803-piece Death Star.

It'll take him a week or so to complete the colossal Lego creation. At least that's his plan now that school's out, trips to the hospital are fewer and father between and he can go on being a 10-year-old who's shy around strangers and ever the tinkerer.

Parker was diagnosed in 2013 with acute lymphoblastic leukemia after he was rushed to Poudre Valley Hospital with complaints of stomach pain. His parents, Britni and Caleb Hobbs, of Wellington, remember being stunned and sleep-deprived as doctors prodded their bruised 7-year-old son that weekend in October 2013.

"You have no idea," Britni said as she remembered hearing the word "cancer," unsure what any of it meant or what her son's prognosis would be. "You don't know."

Read more at the Fort Collins Coloradoan: http://noconow.co/2hj271U

(Copyright © 2016 Fort Collins Coloradoan, All Rights Reserved)