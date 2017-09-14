Colorado man oldest to summit Devils Tower

A Colorado resident is now the oldest person to summit Wyoming's Devils Tower National Monument. (Photo: National Park Service)

CROOK COUNTY, WYO. - A Colorado man is now the oldest person to summit Devils Tower National Monument in Wyoming, the National Park Service announced Thursday.

Robert, who is 87 years old, recently broke the record, according to the National Park Service.

The previous oldest person to climb the tower was 81.

Think that you're too old to climb #DevilsTower? Think again! Robert, 87 yrs old, just became the oldest climber to summit! Congrats Robert! pic.twitter.com/0iTmoSF2eC — Devils Tower NPS (@DevilsTowerNM) September 14, 2017

Located near Hulett and Sundance in Crook County, Wyoming, Devils Tower is 867 feet from base to summit and rises 1,267 feet above the Belle Fourche River.

© 2017 KUSA-TV