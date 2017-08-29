Colorado Medicaid will get $5.5 million of EpiPen settlement

This is a photo illustration of an EpiPen, which dispenses epinephrine through an injection mechanism for people having a severe allergic reaction. (Photo: Joe Raedle, Getty Images)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Colorado’s Medicaid program will get a piece of the $465 million U.S. Justice Department settlement with the makers of the EpiPen.

The settlement follows a lawsuit accusing the pharmaceutical company of overcharging the government’s Medicaid program for the EpiPens, a hand-held device used for emergency allergy treatments.

Colorado will receive $5.5 million of that settlement with Mylan Inc. and Mylan Specialty L.P. – the companies accused of knowingly underpaying rebates owed to the Medicaid program for EpiPen and EpiPen Jr.

“Companies who try to rip off Medicaid are taking money that could and should be used to better serve some of our most vulnerable citizens,” Colorado’s Attorney General Cynthia Coffman said in a statement.

