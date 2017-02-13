Generic photo of a school hallway (Photo: (G3))

LEADVILLE - As of 10 a.m. Monday morning, the Lake County Sheriff's Office has placed Colorado Mountain College in Leadville on lockout due to an active threat on campus.

According to CMC Leadville's website, the sheriff's office is on campus to help evacuate.

Lake County Office of Emergency Management has identified the situation as a bomb threat. The El Paso bomb squad has been called in for assistance.

If you are not on campus, you are urged to stay away.

As a precaution, all Lake County schools are now in a lockout.

