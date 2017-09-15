Colorado mushroom food company raises $35M, plans expansion in Aurora

Alan Hahn, CEO of MycoTechnology of Aurora, Colorado (Photo: MycoTechnology)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - An Aurora company that uses mushrooms to improve the taste of food and drinks said it's raised $35 million in a second fundraising round and plans a new facility in Aurora.

MycoTechnology said it plans to use part of the money to build a commercial production facility in Aurora to make PureTaste, a vegan mushroom protein. The plant will be able to make up to 4,000 metric tons of PureTaste a year.

The company said the financing round was led by S2G, Bunge Ventures Ltd., and Emerson Collective. Other investors included: Health For Life Capital / Seventure Partners, Middleland Capital, Tao Capital Partners, Eighteen94 Capital, Continental Grain, GreatPoint Ventures, Closed Loop Capital and Windy City, LLC.

"Our discovery and commercialization of PureTaste protein solves the challenges of feeding an exponentially growing population with a highly sustainable protein source but does not compromise on taste, which is the number one challenge with consumer acceptance," said Alan Hahn, CEO and co-founder of MycoTechnology, in a statement.

