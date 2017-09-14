Colorado one of 10 winners in hyperloop challenge

(Photo: Hyperloop One)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A proposal to build a "hyperloop" transportation system in Colorado with people riding back and forth in a tube at high speed has been named one of 10 winners in a global competition held by Hyperloop One.

The Hyperloop One Global Challenges drew proposals from around the world, including several proposals that involved Colorado.

The state’s winning proposal was from the Rocky Mountain Hyperloop consortium, which includes the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), Denver International Airport and the city of Greeley.

Hyperloop One, CDOT, and AECOM — CDOT’s partner in the proposal — will shift into a public-private partnership to start a feasibility study of a Front Range hyperloop route from Cheyenne to Pueblo, CDOT said in an announcement today.

