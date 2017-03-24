Colorado Parks and Wildlife helps fire victims

With pastures destroyed, many families are in need of hay to feed the livestock they have left. Colorado parks and wildlife pitched in by delivering dozens of bales of donated hay from South Park.

HAXTUN - In northeast Colorado, ranchers and farmers could feel the hit from recent grass fires for years to come.

With pastures destroyed, many families are in need of hay to feed the livestock they have left.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife pitched in by delivering dozens of bales of donated hay from South Park.

"We were just brainstorming ideas of what it is that we could offer to potentially help the community," said Todd Schmidt, the Area Wildlife Manager for Brush.

"One of the things that came to mind was ... I know some of our wildlife areas produce hay and we usually do a farmer or rancher exchange of use. They'll make the hay for us and they'll leave us a certain percentage."

"And so I started asking around, and found that we had some hay down in South Park and they had somehwere between 60 and 75 bales that they were willing to give us. So, it just took some coordination ... and we were able to get it loaded and bring it out here."

"It didnt cost us anything to make and it certainly is a simple thing we can do to offer it up to those who were affected."

"Along the front range we sometimes forget that there's a lot of ways to make a living in this state and out here on the eastern plains it's agriculture, and agriculture is what makes the communities thrive. And when a fire comes through - we're fortunate that only a few structures went up, but it took away their livelihood and significantly impacted their ability to make a living. And for us to be able to contribute in some small way... I just feel thankful that the agency was willing to do that."

Fore more information about fire relief efforts, you can visit the Haxtun Community Fire Relief Facebook page.

