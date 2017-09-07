Colorado sees a prime opportunity in Amazon's mega-campus

(Photo: Couratesy PSBJ)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Colorado is gearing up to enter one of the biggest economic-development sweepstakes in history, with the prize being Amazon.com Inc.'s planned second headquarters campus to rival its huge complex in Seattle.

The online retail giant announced Thursday that it plans to invest more than $5 billion to build and operate the new headquarters, which it is calling "Amazon HQ2," and that up to 50,000 employees would work there.

The capital investment would be enormous, and metro Denver can't wait to showcase the region, said J.J. Ament, president and CEO of the Metro Denver Economic Development Corp.

"We are going to work closely with our community partners and the state of Colorado to make sure that we put forth all that is necessary to tell our story," Ament said.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2vJlAgP

