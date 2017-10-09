Colorado's Global SuperTanker to help fight California wildfires

The American 747 supertanker, seen here extinguishing wildfires over Jerusalem on November 26, 2016, is headed to California. (Photo: AHMAD GHARABLI, This content is subject to copyright.)

KUSA - Help for California firefighters is coming from Colorado.

The massive Global SuperTanker, based out of Colorado Springs, is on its way to help fight wildfires burning in California.

Several wildfires are sweeping across California's wine country in Napa, Sonoma and Mendocino counties. Evacuations of several communities, a hospital and a golf resort were underway Monday morning, according to the USA Today.

The Atlas Fire, burrning in Napa County, has caused the evaucation of hundreds of homes. The fire had expanded to 5,000 acres as of 9 a.m. Monday morning, according to Cal Fire.

The Global SuperTanker is a Boeing 747 aircraft built to carry almost 20,000 gallons of retardant.

The #SuperTanker is on its way to fight the #atlasfire. We will provide updates as we get them. #napafire https://t.co/YX1uKqmEiy pic.twitter.com/pQzjkO2XmD — Global SuperTanker (@GlobalSuperTank) October 9, 2017

