KUSA
Close

Colorado's Global SuperTanker to help fight California wildfires

Alexander Kirk, KUSA 10:19 AM. MDT October 09, 2017

KUSA - Help for California firefighters is coming from Colorado. 

The massive Global SuperTanker, based out of Colorado Springs, is on its way to help fight wildfires burning in California. 

Several wildfires are sweeping across California's wine country in Napa, Sonoma and Mendocino counties. Evacuations of several communities, a hospital and a golf resort were underway Monday morning, according to the USA Today. 

The Atlas Fire, burrning in Napa County, has caused the evaucation of hundreds of homes. The fire had expanded to 5,000 acres as of 9 a.m. Monday morning, according to Cal Fire.

The Global SuperTanker is a Boeing 747 aircraft built to carry almost 20,000 gallons of retardant. 

 

© 2017 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories