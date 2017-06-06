Colorado teens win Bobby G Award, headed to Broadway

A couple of Colorado teens are just weeks away from making their debut on Broadway.

Austin Hand and Elleon Dobias won the Bobby G Award for Outstanding Leading Actor and Outstanding Leading Actress. They will now head to the big apple to represent the whole state at the National High School Musical Theatre Awards.

Austin won for his role as Gomez Addams in The Addams Family. He is a sophomore at Fossil Ridge High School, class of 2019.

Elleon won for her role as Catherine in Pippin. She graduated from Valor Christian High School the same day she won!

When asked what advice she has for those considering theater Elleon said, "remember you have nothing to prove, only to share."

When asked what advice she has for those considering theater Elleon said, "remember you have nothing to prove, only to share.

© 2017 KUSA-TV