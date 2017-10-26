Colorado transportation chief Bhatt is stepping down

Shailen Bhatt, CDOT

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Shailen Bhatt, who has been a vocal and aggressive advocate for increasing road funding in the state during more than 2-1/2 years as executive director of the Colorado Department of Transportation, will be leaving that role, Gov. John Hickenlooper announced today.

Bhatt will exit his post in December in order to become president and CEO of the Intelligent Transportation Society of America, an organization that is focused on developing and deploying intelligent transportation systems across the United States.

Mike Lewis, CDOT’s deputy executive director and chief operating officer, will serve as interim executive director.

Bhatt served as served as the cabinet secretary for the Delaware Department of Transportation before Hickenlooper drew him to Colorado.

During his Colorado tenure her opened express lanes on U.S. 36, the Interstate 70 corridor into the mountains and Interstate 25 north to 120th Avenue in the Denver area.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2xq75zl

(© 2017 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved.)