Colorado's U.S. Northern Command aids in Irma relief

A U.S. Navy search and rescue helicopter team operates on St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. (Photo: Army Sgt. Priscilla Desormeaux, U.S. Army National Guard)

PETERSON AFB, COLORADO SPRINGS - Life-saving relief after Hurricane Irma is coming all the way from Colorado Springs.

U.S. Northern Command, at Colorado Springs' Peterson Air Force Base, is working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to support authorities in Florida, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

On Sunday, the USS Kearsarge, USS Wasp and USS Oak Hill, along with the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, began offloading relief supplies to the U.S. Virgin Islands including 2,000 tarps and 40 pallets of food, water and medical supplies.

U.S. Northern Command is also positioning aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and the amphibious ships USS Iwo Jima and USS New York to aid in search and recovery operations.

Maxwell Air Force Base in Alabama, Joint Base McGuire-Dix in New Jersey, Warner Robbins Air Force Base in Georgia, Fort Bragg in North Carolina, Moody Air Force Base in Georgia, North Air Force Auxiliary Airfield in South Carolina and Fort A.P. Hill in Virginia have been identified as support bases for response and recovery operations.

© 2017 KUSA-TV