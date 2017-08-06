Community comes together after synagogue vandalized in Colorado Springs

The community came together in Colorado Springs after a synagogue was attacked (Photo: 9NEWS)

As police in Colorado Springs hunt for the person who vandalized a synagogue with Nazi imagery - the community is rallying against the crime.

They held a "love lives here" event at a nearby park Sunday afternoon.

Someone with the synagogue Thursday night with graffiti, which included swastikas on the sign out front.

People in the crowd at the rally Sunday were from different faiths and said they wanted to share their support after the act of hate in their community.

