Community rallies for rugby star diagnosed with cancer

DENVER - Many of the people who played rugby with the Glendale Raptors stand out as phenomenal athletes but only one broke her neck, went to the Rio Olympics and was diagnosed with cancer twice in the span of 6 years.

Jillion Potter, a star rugby player and cancer survivor, recently found out her battle isn't over.

"It's just overwhelming you know," Potter said. "It's scary to do it again."

Potter beat Synovial Sarcoma, a soft tissue cancer, just about 2 years ago but doctors recently discovered another mass.

It was just as devastating when doctors told her the news.

"The first time, you really have no idea what you're getting into," Potter said about the first diagnosis.

The second time wasn't any easier.

"As soon as they said there's a suspicious mass, I immediately got something stuck in my throat and my chest and just felt like, oh no."

Potter received a lot of support from the community at CrossFit Train on Bryant Street when she was first diagnosed in 2014. Saturday, Everyday Warriors, a nonprofit that helps CrossFit members with cancer, suprised her with a $10,000 check to help pay for cancer treatments.

"We're not doctors, we're not researchers, we're a community that wants to rally behind people who are facing a challenge far greater than we can imagine," says Shaina Jordan, Everyday Warrior's Associate Director.

Synovial Sarcoma is extremely rare and only affects roughly a handful of people out of a million. Fighting it a second time won't be any less challenging for the star athlete.

"When treatments come, I'll just have to work harder you know?" Potter said. "Just like on the field. Just keep fighting."

Potter, who has been positive and ambitious throughout the ordeal said she could not have made it without the support of her wife, Carol Fabrizio.

"It's going to be harder this time but with her by my side and the community that we have, I have no doubt that we'll overcome this," Potter said with a smile.

Despite everything she has been through, Potter said she's grateful for what she has. She hopes others are, too.

"Look around you because you're still alive. You're still breathing and you're surrounded by people who love and care for you. That's all you can hope for and a lot of people don't even have that."

Doctors told Potter that a tumor appears to be growing. She is hoping to look for alternative treatments to chemotherapy.

To donate click here: https://www.youcaring.com/medical-fundraiser/support-jillion-potter-s-recovery/241609

Any money exceeding Potter's medical expenses will go to the Sarcoma Foundation of America.

