Downtown Partnership puts up prospective path markers for the 5280 Loop

Riding your bike around town could soon get easier: The Downtown Denver Partnership is planning a trail that will circle the downtown area.

It's called the 5280 loop and would be exactly 5.28 miles long. The group was out tagging trees and sidewalks on Saturday, making the potential route.

The trail would connect big downtown destinations like Coors Field and the 16th Street Mall. It's mostly for bikers and walkers.

They've been testing the idea at the Square on 21st where a portion of the street has been blocked off and used as a pop-up park.

Downtown Denver Partnership says they're getting positive feedback on it, but real design plans won't come until next year.

Grant money from the Colorado Health Foundation will fund those plans.

Downtown Denver Partnership is holding events on August 4 and 12 where you can learn more about the trail and tell them what you'd like to see in the design plans.

