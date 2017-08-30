Aurora church loading up moving truck with supplies for Texas

It's everything you can think of and all the things you can't imagine living without. From water to walkers, Donna Patton is filling a moving truck with donations and supplies for people in Texas.



"As people are bringing things they're sharing their story,” said Patton, the director of student ministries at Peace With Christ Lutheran Church.



Dan Gray is one of those people. He donated clothes and shoes from his closet because his sister was evacuated from a suburb in Houston.



Patton says the needs for the people in shelters are changing every minute, but right now she’s asking for snow shovels to clear debris, canned food, toiletries, and flip flops.



The truck is headed to another Lutheran church that has turned into a shelter just outside of Houston.



"Texas is close to my heart,” said Patton. “I was born and raised there, 3rd generation Texas, and as I saw it unfold, I just felt we needed to go.”



The moving truck will be parked at Lutheran High School in Parker from 9 to noon Thursday. Then it goes back Peace With Christ Church in Aurora from 2-8PM. Donna and her crew leaves early in the morning on Friday.

