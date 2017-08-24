Aurora is giving free pet care to homeless residents

We will do anything to keep our pets safe and healthy. And that can get expensive. That's why Aurora Day Resource Center is offering free basic pet care to its homeless residents.

Vets from the Aurora Animal Shelter and Dumb Friends League are teaming up to provide homeless pet owners several services: spaying, neutering, vaccinations, even nail clipping and grooming. If they need a collar or leash, they can get that too.

Best of all, it's free.

"It's what all welfare animal professionals want to do," said Jenee Shipman, the manager of Aurora Animal Services. "To be able to give the medical care for these animals to stay in their homes, it's the most gratifying and rewarding opportunity."

The Aurora Day Resource Center will give vouchers to homeless residents, asking questions as to what kind of care their pets need. The Dumb Friends League's mobile pet care vans park next to the center once a month. Show them the voucher, drop your pet off, and the vets do the rest.

Donations to the Aurora Animal Shelter pay for the service. That gives owners the chance to keep their pet healthy; pets that keep hope alive for people struggling to get by.

"It's kind of their symbol of hope," said Jolene Neff, one of the Aurora residents who brought a cat on Thursday.

Neff's daughter has been homeless for over a year. She found an abandoned kitten during that time and named her Peanut. She recently got a job and is on her way out of homelessness. She says Peanut was a bit of inspiration for her.

"I said I would take her and help her out because I don't want her to lose Peanut," said Neff. "They've become attached. They're bonded."

People staying at the Aurora Day Resource Center and other shelters around the city already have information about the free pet care. If there's someone you know (or maybe even don't know) that could use this service, you can contact Access Aurora and click the Homeless Outreach tab.

All services are provided next door to the Day Resource Center. Spaying and neutering clinics are on the fourth Thursday of every month. Basic pet care services are on the third Wednesday of every month from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Here's a list of dates for the rest of the year:

Basic Pet Care Services: September 20, October 18, November 15 and December 20.

Spay/Neuter Clinics: September 28, October 26, November 23 and December 28.

© 2017 KUSA-TV