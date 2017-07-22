Beautiful weather smiles on participants of the Courage Classic

People came out in force to raise money for the Children's Hospital Colorado Foundation! They all took part in the Courage Classic, a charity bike ride through the mountains! (Photo: Children's Hospital Colorado Foundation/Facebook)

Riders from all over the state were out raising money for Children's Hospital Colorado in the annual Courage Classic out in the mountains! Over 2,000 people, big and small, came out to the Copper Mountain Resort to ride and enjoy the beautiful summer weather.

There were family rides, 40 (!) mile rides and a 78-mile loop from Copper Mountain to Vail, then Minturn to Ski Copper - Leadville to Climax Mine and then back to the Copper Mountain Resort.

Whether they're alone, with family or a part of a team, riders of all ages (and with all bicycle types) came out to the mountains after raising donations for the Children's Hospital Colorado Foundation.

The money raised will go to support the patients and families of the many hospitals supported by the Foundation.

Did you go out to the ride? Share your photos with YourTake! And check out these photos from day one of the event.

It spans two days - with the first ride going west and the second going east!

And what about the money they've raised? Their goal was $2.5 million. They've raised exactly $2,465,725.68! They've got 99 percent.

Learn more about the event at this link.

