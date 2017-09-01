Benefit concert for Judi's House

(Photo: KUSA file video)

KUSA - Coping with the loss of a loved one can be incredibly overwhelming – especially for children who lose a parent.

They’re left with so many questions and an incredible amount of grief.

That’s where Judi’s House comes in.

They help grieving children heal and cope with loss. Friday night, you can help supposed Judi’s House at a benefit concert.

The concert is slated for 7:30 p.m. to midnight at the Soiled Dove Underground.

General admission tickets are $100, and all of the proceeds support Judi’s House.

You can find more information and buy tickets here: http://bit.ly/2xD2U3Z

