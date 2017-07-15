Captain America rides through Thornton

WHAT?! Are you telling me Captain America rode through Thornton Saturday morning and I missed it?
At least, that's what we said when we saw the photo.
These two photos were submitted by Mel Watson, who tells 9NEWS her father and a friend were at the corner of 120th and Interstate 25 Saturday morning when none other than Steve Rogers pulled up beside them.
He tossed them a friendly salute and then continued on his way. Where's he going? Probably to help protect Earth from Thanos.
In semi-related news, a bunch of the stars of the new Avengers: Infinity War movie took the stage at D23 (Disney's teaser for all their upcoming movies) - but it didn't look like Cap was in there. Maybe he was running late?
He's been spotted before in the metro area - on election day he was in Denver encouraging people to vote!
Captain America is out in Thornton & Denver encouraging people to vote! #9News pic.twitter.com/HtIliUR5oV— Victoria Sanchez (@VictoriaSanchez) November 8, 2016
Did you spot him? If you did, you can upload photos and video of America's superhero (and anything else you find that's cool) to YourTake!
