Captain America rides through Thornton

Well, hi there! (Photo: Mel Watson)

WHAT?! Are you telling me Captain America rode through Thornton Saturday morning and I missed it?

At least, that's what we said when we saw the photo.

These two photos were submitted by Mel Watson, who tells 9NEWS her father and a friend were at the corner of 120th and Interstate 25 Saturday morning when none other than Steve Rogers pulled up beside them.

He tossed them a friendly salute and then continued on his way. Where's he going? Probably to help protect Earth from Thanos.

In semi-related news, a bunch of the stars of the new Avengers: Infinity War movie took the stage at D23 (Disney's teaser for all their upcoming movies) - but it didn't look like Cap was in there. Maybe he was running late?

He's been spotted before in the metro area - on election day he was in Denver encouraging people to vote!

Captain America is out in Thornton & Denver encouraging people to vote! #9News pic.twitter.com/HtIliUR5oV — Victoria Sanchez (@VictoriaSanchez) November 8, 2016

Did you spot him?

Who's that? (Photo: Mel Watson)

